The Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson now known as Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ has always been on a mission to change the world.

Back in 2002‚ a bright-eyed Ndlozi‚ who at the time was in Grade 11‚ was interviewed on SABC’s Morning Live show after he won a Young Communicator Award.

“I want to study psychology … I want to deal with people‚ especially the mind‚ because I am aware that the problem in this world is in the mind‚” said Ndlozi.

Asked to clarify what he meant‚ he replied: “Poverty is the state of mind and everything is just mind‚ so I want to deal with the mind of these people. I want to bring about the change. I believe I was born for a change‚ so I want the purpose I’ve got about my life to be fulfilled.”