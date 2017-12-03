Khaya Mthethwa and Ntando Kunene’s traditional wedding
Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa and former Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene had their colourful traditional wedding on Saturday afternoon in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.
The proceedings started two hours late due to the delegation from KwaZulu-Natal running late, but the excitement reached fever pitch when the two celebrities stepped out to meet the guests.
Gifts were exchanged. Mthethwa presented the Kunene family with blankets, umbrellas, pots and groceries such as potatoes, carrots and cabbages.
The Kunenes brought out the bride in a Swati outfit and the Mthethwas changed her into a creamy off-the-shoulder Zulu gown designed by FabroSanz Creations
The look was styled with a matching isicolo (Zulu hat) and beaded overlay.
Mthethwa donned a simple white dashiki, accessorised with a leopard Zulu traditional headband (umqhele).
There were three giant marquees - one hosted umembeso, the other hosted locals and VIPs, while the third hosted VVIPs with armed security guards. Guests were tagged according to colours.
There was a short speech by the bride and groom thanking the guests, who were treated to a buffet of roasts, stews, curries, a selection of veggies and breads. There was an after- party where Mthethwa sang a gospel hymn for his bride.
Some famous faces present included Akhumzi Jezile, music mogul Lindelani Mkhize, advocate Nkateko Maluleke and his wife Ntsakisi as well as several beauty queens.
As first reported by Sunday World last week, the couple got hitched after dating for three months.