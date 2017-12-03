Khaya Mthethwa and Ntando Kunene’s traditional wedding

Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa and former Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene had their colourful traditional wedding on Saturday afternoon in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

The proceedings started two hours late due to the delegation from KwaZulu-Natal running late, but the excitement reached fever pitch when the two celebrities stepped out to meet the guests.

Gifts were exchanged. Mthethwa presented the Kunene family with blankets, umbrellas, pots and groceries such as potatoes, carrots and cabbages.

The Kunenes brought out the bride in a Swati outfit and the Mthethwas changed her into a creamy off-the-shoulder Zulu gown designed by FabroSanz Creations