Samkelo Ndlovu's post baby body is flames
Ladies‚ Samkelo Ndlovu is out here showing the rest of us flames‚ hey.
Samu welcomed her baby into the world just two months ago and has been hitting the gym hard.
She has also adopted a healthy eating plan.
And the results are INCREDIBLE.
Now please can you explain what's your excuse for skipping gym‚ fam?
There’s nothing like SA hip hop to get me through the weights section, I just feel so badass💪🏾 some of my winner songs are DJ Slique ft WTF - Wang’nika, Cassper Nyovest - 428 to LA, MaE ft AKA - Lie To Me, AKA ft Yanga - Dreamwork. What are some of your winner songs? #GetFitOrDieTryng #HealthyBodyHealthyMind
Yaaaasssss gurl. Samu you are all sorts of goals.
All hail queen Samu.