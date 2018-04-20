Eye Candy

Samkelo Ndlovu's post baby body is flames

By TshisaLIVE - 20 April 2018 - 11:23
Samkelo Ndlovu
Ladies‚ Samkelo Ndlovu is out here showing the rest of us flames‚ hey.

Samu welcomed her baby into the world just two months ago and has been hitting the gym hard.

She has also adopted a healthy eating plan.

And the results are INCREDIBLE.

Now please can you explain what's your excuse for skipping gym‚ fam?

Yaaaasssss gurl. Samu you are all sorts of goals.

All hail queen Samu.

Malanin Monroe never left... she been lurkin😏🍫😎

A post shared by 🍫Samkelo Samu/Samurai Ndlovu🍫 (@samkelondlovu) on

