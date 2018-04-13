US media is reporting that Tristan Thompson was with Khloe when she gave birth‚ despite cheating rumours plaguing the NBA forward.

TMZ is reporting Tristan was with Khloe as well as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Khloe's bestie‚ Malika.

Footage of Tristan getting up close and personal with another woman has gone viral.

But People magazine is reporting the reality TV star just wants to focus on her baby girl.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters‚” a source apparently told the publication.

Meanwhile‚ Twitter has not forgotten and continued to take shots at Tristan.