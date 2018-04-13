Tristan Thompson was with Khloe when she gave birth‚ despite cheating allegations
US media is reporting that Tristan Thompson was with Khloe when she gave birth‚ despite cheating rumours plaguing the NBA forward.
TMZ is reporting Tristan was with Khloe as well as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Khloe's bestie‚ Malika.
Footage of Tristan getting up close and personal with another woman has gone viral.
But People magazine is reporting the reality TV star just wants to focus on her baby girl.
“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters‚” a source apparently told the publication.
Meanwhile‚ Twitter has not forgotten and continued to take shots at Tristan.
I hope Khloe gave that baby girl the Kardashian last name on that brith certificate— Jannelle Amei-lee ツ (@mskitttycatt) April 12, 2018
Let Tristan cheating on Khloe be a lesson to all. You can have the body, the money, the personality, even carry their child...but none of that matters to someone wants to cheat because that’s who they are as a person and you can’t stop them. It’s not you baby, it’s them.— Seseley (@SeseleyLaw) April 11, 2018
Imagine what kind of revenge body Khloe is going to throw back at Tristan Thompson after this absolute bullshit is over and her & her baby girl are home in LA— rocky flinstone (@_tessawhoa) April 12, 2018
Feel so bad for @khloekardashian I would pack my shit and fly back to Cali and have the baby there. Last name kardashian— Jess (@JessShaff) April 11, 2018