Kefilwe sizzles in France

By Sunday World - 04 July 2019 - 10:42
Kefilwe Mabote
Kefilwe Mabote

Fashion blogger and lifestyle influencer Kefilwe Mabote is on holdiay in France.

She's been posting envy worthy snaps on the 'gram of her French Alps getaway that's left us green with envy and shivering here back home.

