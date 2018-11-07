The rand raced to its best level against the dollar in about six weeks on Tuesday morning‚ setting the stage for a potential cut in fuel prices in December.

The stronger rand comes as oil prices have moderated‚ after touching a four-year high in early October.

The results from the US midterm elections appeared to favour risk assets at the expense of the dollar‚ which was weaker against virtually against every other currency.

As predicted‚ the Democrats were on course to secure control of the House of Representatives while the Republications looked set to retain the Senate.