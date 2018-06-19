Tourism chopper operator is a businessman with vision

The sky is the limit for Wiseman Ntombela, the founder and managing director of FlySAWise, which flies tourists around the country, giving them a bird's eye view of SA.

The aviation business, which derives its name from Ntombela's first name, was established over two years ago.

Ntombela, a father of two, who lives in Diepkloof Extension, Soweto, said he has always been fascinated by flying and that is the reason his work involves showing people the country from a chopper.

"When tourists, both from outside and locally, want to visit the Mandela house in Soweto, they already have an image in their minds of how the house looks like, because of the high profileperson Mandela was.

"They expect to see a mansion but what they find is the opposite.

"I then offer them an alternative, to see the house and the rest of Soweto, using the bird's eye view. It has come to our realisation that Mandela's grave might become a heritage site, so we fly tourists to Qunu, where the late former president was born."

The business does not only involve giving tourists an opportunity to experience Soweto and other destinations from above but also introduces youngsters to careers in aviation, such as being a engineer fixing aeroplanes, a pilot, aviation lawyer and air hostessing.