Egos hamper SABC show's line-up
The SABC's new current affairs show The Globe was thrown into disarray after Thabile Ngwato allegedly refused to co-present with Mpho Tsedu because she wants her own show, staffers said.
The off-screen drama happened after the SABC announced on its website that the duo will co-host the show.
Tsedu declined to comment and referred us to the SABC, and Ngwato said: "Please speak to [official SABC spokesman] Kaizer Kganyago as I'm not allowed to comment on any SABC issues."
Kganyago said: "The new changes meant finding co-presenters for both ladies [two teams of co-hosts] to accommodate the new operational requirements of the new show The Globe.
However, Thabile engaged management about using this period as an opportunity to move to a different slot due to her personal commitments during the week.
"It is not true that Thabile wanted her own show. Thabile has never cited Mpho Tsedu or any other presenter as her reasons for the request to have less shifts. Thabile remains with the SABC as a presenter. We finalised the changes this week and appointed a presenter to work with Mpho."
An SABC staffer, who didn't want to be named, said: "Thabile told her colleagues she was scared Mpho would overshadow her ... and she told management that she wanted her own show."
Another staffer, who also didn't want to be named, said Thabile wanted a tailor-made show that would suit her schedule.
The staffer said now that Tsedu was paired up with Pearl Shongwe. "they have given her a weekend slot on Morning Live".