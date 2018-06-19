Egos hamper SABC show's line-up

The SABC's new current affairs show The Globe was thrown into disarray after Thabile Ngwato allegedly refused to co-present with Mpho Tsedu because she wants her own show, staffers said.

The off-screen drama happened after the SABC announced on its website that the duo will co-host the show.

Tsedu declined to comment and referred us to the SABC, and Ngwato said: "Please speak to [official SABC spokesman] Kaizer Kganyago as I'm not allowed to comment on any SABC issues."

Kganyago said: "The new changes meant finding co-presenters for both ladies [two teams of co-hosts] to accommodate the new operational requirements of the new show The Globe.