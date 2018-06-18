David Tlale and co face eviction over arrears

Internationally renowned fashion designer and reality TV star David Tlale and his business partner Lufuno Nemukula are facing eviction from their Joburg studios.

That's if the wishes of their landlord, Olitzki Property Holdings, are endorsed by the South Gauteng High Court.

The property company, which rents out office space in Joburg, Cape Town and other cities, filed papers late last year claiming Tlale had failed to pay rent for more than six months, but continued to occupy his rented office space in Newtown, downtown Joburg.

Sunday World can reveal that Olitzki has now filed amended papers and is also gunning for Tlale's new business partner, Nemukula, who joined Tlale late last year.

In its papers, including a draft order seen by Sunday World, Olitzki is demanding that Tlale, who has showcased his designs at the New York Fashion Week and the Paris Fashion Week, must foot the bill or face eviction.

The company has also asked the court to demand the same from Nemukula.

Tlale and Nemukula are the co-directors of a company called 129 DT, which signed a lease agreement with Olitzki to rent office space for use as a design studio.

According to the lease agreement signed by both parties and which is attached to the court papers, Tlale and Nemukula were expected to pay over R31000 per month towards rent.