Having missed a chance to pull clear in the Motsepe Foundation Championship table after dropping points against Hungry Lions on Tuesday, Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen is planning to make it difficult for the University of Pretoria in a race for promotion by collecting all three points when they meet at Tuks Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
With only two points separating the log-leaders Magesi, with 44 points so far, from closest chasers AmaTuks, Larsen feels a win will make it difficult for the Pretorians to catch them.
Both teams head into this top-of-the-table clash after dropping points in their midweek matches. AmaTuks lost 2-0 to Maritzburg United, while Magesi saw their seven-match winning run ended when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungry Lions.
"If we win that game, it will be very difficult for them. It is their home game and if we perform the way we did against the Hungry Lions, I'm confident we can get something out of the match," Larsen warned.
"But every point in the last six games counts as long as we don't lose. I think that's a recipe for promotion."
Magesi seek win at Tuks to extend lead
Larsen says reckons result can eliminate opponents in race for promotion
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
Having missed a chance to pull clear in the Motsepe Foundation Championship table after dropping points against Hungry Lions on Tuesday, Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen is planning to make it difficult for the University of Pretoria in a race for promotion by collecting all three points when they meet at Tuks Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
With only two points separating the log-leaders Magesi, with 44 points so far, from closest chasers AmaTuks, Larsen feels a win will make it difficult for the Pretorians to catch them.
Both teams head into this top-of-the-table clash after dropping points in their midweek matches. AmaTuks lost 2-0 to Maritzburg United, while Magesi saw their seven-match winning run ended when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungry Lions.
"If we win that game, it will be very difficult for them. It is their home game and if we perform the way we did against the Hungry Lions, I'm confident we can get something out of the match," Larsen warned.
"But every point in the last six games counts as long as we don't lose. I think that's a recipe for promotion."
Larsen hails ex-PSL stars as promotion looms
AmaTuks had the opportunity to go top of the table but losing to the Team of Choice, also on Tuesday, cost them. So, both teams and favourites for the title, will want to bounce back to winning ways.
Larsen said he will rely on his team spirit to see them through against their direct rivals.
"The fighting spirit is there. This is the reason why we are competing for the league title because this team never gives up," he said.
"And credit must go to the group of players we have assembled. They have a great attitude. We keep grinding now. We have six games left and we will keep on pushing every single game."
With six matches to play to wrap up the league season, Larsen feels everyone will still drop points, but that his side will need to capitalise more.
Larsen believes Magesi have requisite strength for NFD battle
"I think everybody will drop points between now and the end of the season. Ourselves, Tuks and Baroka, everybody will drop points and it was a matter of time before we dropped points and we did that against Hungry Lions.
"But we are not disappointed. We've punched above our weight for so long the entire season and we will continue to surprise people."
Fixtures
Today: Maritzburg v Gallants, Sugar Ray Xulu (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Upington v Leopards, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm); University of PTA v Magesi, Tuks (3pm); JDR v Venda, Soshanguve (3pm); Rovers v Milford, Isak Steyl (3pm); Baroka v Casric, Global (3pm).
Sunday: Orbit v La Masia, Olympia Park (3pm); Callies v Lions, TUT (3pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos