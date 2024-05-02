Chiefs attacker Mmodi urges teammates to win remaining league matches to secure top eight place

“We must try to win all our remaining matches so if we don’t get the third spot finish we are in the top eight,” said Mmodi, adding they must be accurate in front of goal.
Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Pule Mmodi believes a top three finish is possible but he is aware they might have to win all their remaining five league matches to get there.
They have blown hot and cold all season and the campaign has entered the business end with Amakhosi in a battle to cement a place in the top eight on the DStv Premiership standings.
Their mission to force their way to third spot, which comes with Confederation Cup football, starts with a mouthwatering clash against runaway leaders and fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Thursday.
After Sundowns, Amakhosi have tricky clashes against TS Galaxy, AmaZulu and Polokwane City and they wrap up their season with a visit to Cape Town Spurs who may be relegated by then.
“It has been hard for me, but I am trying my best to score as many goals as possible because at Golden Arrows I used to score goals. I will not stop working hard and I also want to see myself contributing assists to other players and getting my name on the scoresheet more.
“We are going to do our best to win the match against Sundowns, the record [of not having lost a match this season] is theirs and not us. It is not going to be easy for both teams and that’s what is going to make it interesting.”
Mmodi admitted feeling the pressure of playing for Chiefs when he arrived at the club.
“Playing for Kaizer Chiefs comes with a lot of pressure because it is a big team. If you are signed here you have to give all your best to earn playing minutes. For me, being here is not a mistake, coach Arthur Zwane saw me and spoke to me to come and help the team to go forward.”
