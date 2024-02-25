Man City, Arsenal close in on Liverpool, Fulham stun Man United

Manchester City and Arsenal closed in on Premier League leaders Liverpool with contrasting victories on Saturday as Manchester United's bubble was burst by Fulham.

With Liverpool in League Cup final action on Sunday, the tightest of title races was squeezed further as City edged to a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth to cut the gap to one point.

Arsenal showed again they are a force to be reckoned with as they outclassed Newcastle United 4-1 — taking their goal tally from the last three leagues games to 15.

Liverpool have 60 points with champions City on 59 and Arsenal on 58, all three teams having played 26 games.

It is the closest three-horse title race in the Premier League for 10 years when Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea's battle went to the wire.

The gap between the leading three to United was evident again as Fulham won at Old Trafford for the first time in more than 20 years after Alex Iwobi's stoppage-time goal earned them a surprise 2-1 victory.