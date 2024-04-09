×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone

By Sports Staff - 09 April 2024 - 12:50
Pitso Mosimane during an Abha Club training session.
Pitso Mosimane during an Abha Club training session.
Image: Abha Club FC/X

Pitso Mosimane's Abha Club bounced back from their 8-0 drubbing by Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Al-Nassr with a 2-1 Saudi Pro League (SPL) home win against Al Fateh at the weekend that took them out of the relegation zone.

Portugal great Ronaldo's hat-trick spurred his team to a huge win against Abha last Tuesday.

Polish forward Grzegorz Krychowiak scored a brace as Abha beat seventh-placed Al Fateh at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha on Sunday.

Battling Abha, who have amassed an impressive 11 points in eight games under Mosimane, moved to 15th place in the 18-team SPL, out of the bottom three in the relegation zone with seven games to play.

The coach defended his team's performance against Fateh after they won with barely any possession.

“The players gave me their heart on the field,” the coach was quoted as saying via iDiski Times.

“We succeeded in proving our character with our success returning from a harsh loss by eight goals to a distinguished victory.

“I do not have Sadio Mané [who also plays for Al-Nassr] or Cristiano Ronaldo. I can only work with the elements I have.

“I’m trying with all my might to work hard but I don’t have more players with special qualities.

“The performance has improved since our arrival and we hope to continue this work to stay away from the relegation zone.”

Mosimane took over Abha on January 11 with the club in 17th position on 14 points with four wins and two draws from 19 games. They had not won in seven matches, six of those defeats.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Mosimane and his South African technical staff have steered Abha to three wins, two draws and two defeats in their last seven league games.

Mntambo stunned by award after long layoff

Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo has dedicated his player of the month award to everyone who supported him during his severe injury.
Sport
6 hours ago

Larsen hails ex-PSL stars as promotion looms

As the promised land, that's promotion, looks nearer than ever, Magesi coach Clinton Larsen has saluted the so-called Premiership rejects such as ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Man City cannot expect to dominate Real Madrid again says Guardiola

Manchester City should not expect a repeat of their dominant win over Real Madrid last season when they meet in the Uefa Champions League ...
Sport
2 hours ago

It's a do-or-die match, says Ellis of Nigeria duel

Banyana Banyana have all to do as they look to overturn a 0-1 defeat they suffered to Nigeria in the Paris Olympic qualifier on Friday when they meet ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Seema named Coach of the Month for February/March

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema and captain Linda Mntambo were named the DStv Premiership coach and player of the month for February/March.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack