Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided each other again in the Nedbank Cup after a draw for the quarterfinals was conducted on Monday evening.
Sundowns were instead drawn against their neighbours and the only remaining lower division side in the competition, the University of Pretoria, in what will be a Tshwane derby at Tuks Stadium.
The Buccaneers, who are the defending champions, will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face AmaZulu in what promises to be a tough fixture.
The teams have already met in the league in Durban this season, playing to a goalless draw.
SuperSport United were handed a tough draw as they will travel to Cape Town to face Stellenbosch, who are currently in great form.
It will be tough for SuperSport as Stellies are a hard nut to crack this season and are unbeaten in 17 matches across all competitions and have already won the Carling Knockout title.
Another draw will see Chippa United travel to Mbombela Stadium to face TS Galaxy in the last eight of the competition.
The dates and venues for the quarterfinals will be announced in due course.
Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw
Stellenbosch v SuperSport
AmaZulu v Pirates
AmaTuks v Sundowns
Galaxy v Chippa
Bucs, Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank up quarterfinals
SuperSport face hard-to-crack Stellenbosh FC
Image: Veli Nhlapo
