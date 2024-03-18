×

Soccer

Challenging draw for Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup quarters

18 March 2024 - 19:17
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Orlando Pirates players celebrates lifting the 2023 Nedbank Cup trophy after the final against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld in May 2023.
Orlando Pirates players celebrates lifting the 2023 Nedbank Cup trophy after the final against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld in May 2023.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates drew AmaZulu in the Nedbank quarterfinals in the ceremony held at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Monday evening.

The matchup is a replay of the 2022 MTN8 final, which was won 1-0 by Pirates.

For defending champions Bucs, who are in second place in the DStv Premiership, the draw against 11th-placed Usuthu is a relatively tough one.

Six-time successive DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are seeking to win a domestic cup for the first time since lifting the 2021-22 Nedbank Cup, were drawn against first division University of Pretoria FC.

TS Galaxy will meet Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC host SuperSport United in the other quarters. 

2023-24 Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Stellenbosch FC v SuperSport United

TS Galaxy v Chippa United

University of Pretoria FC v Mamelodi Sundowns

AmaZulu v Orlando Pirates

Campbell sparkles as SuperSport beat Richards Bay to book place in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal

Exciting teenager Shandre Campbell continued to shine with a brace to help SuperSport United to a deserved 3-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 win over Richards ...
Sport
2 days ago

