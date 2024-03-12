"But then I saw him playing on Saturday [against Chiefs], and he played a very good game and this is what I want to see from him in Bafana Bafana, so when he can achieve that level also with us, he can be someone for the future. He can be someone who can replace Themba."
Maswanganyi turns 26 next month. Meanwhile, Broos described Mofokeng as "a very interesting player", saying the 19-year-old utility right-winger will be drafted onto the Bafana set-up should he continue to play regularly at Pirates.
"If you are talking about Mofokeng of Pirates, he's a very interesting player... he's a very young player also, so we will see if he can keep his position at Pirates, maybe there'll come a moment that we call him. He's very good and it's good that we detect those players, we follow those players and that at the right moment we will call them,'' the Bafana coach said of Mofokeng.
Maswanganyi can be a good replacement for Zwane – Broos
Coach says regular game time might earn 'interesting' Mofokeng a spot in Bafana
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos has painted a bright picture of Orlando Pirates duo of Patrick "Tito" Maswanganyi and Relebohile "Rele" Mofokeng in the national team.
Calling him for the first time on the back of his breathtaking display that earned him a Man of the Match accolade in last Saturday's Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, Broos feels Maswanganyi can inherit the playmaker role from Themba Zwane, who turns 35 in August. Bafana will face Andorra and Algeria in Fifa Series friendlies in Algeria on March 21 and 26 respectively.
"Maswanganyi... so what I saw from him and I think he can be the one for the future to replace Themba Zwane. I saw him playing [last] Wednesday [against Cape Town Spurs] and after the game, we talked with Helman [Mkhalele, his deputy] and we said mhh [doubting if Maswanganyi was ready for Bafana],'' Broos said after announcing his 23-man squad for the upcoming friendlies at SABC Studios in Auckland Park on Monday.
Broos wants to meet PSL coaches as a collective
