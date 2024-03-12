×

Soccer

Maleka hopes Gallants dodge axe

Six wins from nine fixtures would save Limpopo side

12 March 2024 - 07:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Marumo Gallants FC.
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants' recent slump in form doesn't worry new coach Mpho Maleka, who strongly believes they'll avoid the chop, reiterating the team was doing well under him.

Gallants are second from the bottom on the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) table. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, who were only relegated from the Premiership last season, have amassed a measly two wins in their last ten 10 league outings with six defeats and two draws.

Maleka, who replaced Englishman Steven Polack in January, has overseen just four games so far, managing a single win with one draw as well, while he's suffered two defeats.

"I am very much positive that we will turn things around. I think we are doing well since we took over [with his assistant and former teammate at Dynamos Rodney Thobejane],'' Maleka told Sowetan yesterday.

"There is no team that has outplayed us since we took over, so that gives me confidence to say we won't be relegated. We are trying to instill a certain way of playing, where we dominate possession and we quickly reach the opponent's box... the players are receiving that very well."

"Zico", as Maleka is affectionately known from his days as a deadly striker for clubs like Dynamos, Mpumalanga Black Aces, AmaZulu and Moroka Swallows, among others, targets at least six wins from their nine remaining MFC fixtures.

"It'd be nice if we can get at least six wins... six wins would be enough to see us safe because I don't know how the teams above us will do but I really hope that would put us in a very good position to keep our status for next season,'' Maleka, who completed his CAF B Licence last September, said.

Gallants started the season with Pitso Dladla as their coach, before demoting him to be Polack's assistant until the duo was fired to make way for Maleka and Thobejane in January.

Results

Baroka 0-1 Venda; Leopards 0-1 Magesi; Orbit 0-0 Maritzburg; JDR 1-0 Milford; Rovers 0-4 Callies; Casric 2-2 La Masia; Upington 1-1 Gallants; AmaTuks 2-1 Lions

