Platinum City Rovers will be eager to end their three-match winless run when they host Pretoria Callies in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at Isak Steyl Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
Rovers have failed to register a victory in their last three fixtures this year, after two draws against the University of Pretoria and Baroka, while losing 1-3 to Black Leopards.
The last time they recorded a victory was on December 20 when they beat JDR Stars 1-0 and coach Tlou Segolela is optimistic that they should return to winning ways against Callies.
“Look, in terms of results we wanted, they were not forthcoming. But it is not like we were losing the matches,” Segolela told Sowetan.
“We only suffered one defeat against Black Leopards. We drew against Baroka and AmaTuks.
“Sometimes things don’t go accordingly, but we are still on the right track. We managed to watch Callies and we know their capability and how they play.
“We are familiar with coach Bushy Moloi and his style of play. So, we are just hoping that everything falls [into place] for us.”
Segolela insists their previous results don’t concern him as he feels they were unlucky not to register victories.
“Against Baroka, we scored two clear goals. One was denied, and the other game against Leopards, we lost. I can say the match against Baroka [before the Leopards game] took so much from us and it was very hot in Polokwane,” he said.
Segolela confident City Rovers will return to winning ways
Coach wants team to convert chances
“When we went to Venda, it was around 38 degrees. It took so much from us and that one, I can’t fault anything.
“Then against Tuks, I can say it is a matter of converting our chances. We had chances but failed to convert them. As long as we are collecting one point here and there, that should be fine.”
In the reverse fixture in December, Rovers edged Callies 1-0, but Segolela feels that will count for nothing.
“What matters is for us to go there and convert our chances. That’s where we need to improve.
“If we can improve that, then we are okay and convert chances.”
Fixtures
All matches start at 3.30pm.
Today: AmaTuks v Lions, Tuks.
Saturday: Casric v La Masia, Giyani; Leopards v Magesi, Thohoyandou; Upington v Gallants, Mxolisi Jacobs; Rovers v Callies, Isak Steyl; Orbit v Maritzburg, Olympia Park; JDR v Milford, Soshanguve.
Sunday: Baroka v Venda, Global.
