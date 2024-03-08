“I’m very happy, I’m in a good space right now. And it is only a matter of time before I start delivering on the pitch,” he said. “The key thing to perform well is confidence. If you don’t have confidence, you will not perform well. You will never perform to the best of your abilities.”
The former Bloemfontein Celtic striker, who scored six goals in 13 matches for Swallows, added that he has also learned to deal with the pressure of playing for the Buccaneers.
“That's where the factor of how strong you are mentally comes in. As a player, you need to be very strong mentally, continue to work hard and believe in your abilities. I mean, this is something you are born with.
“And that’s exactly what I bring into the table, which is goals, linking up play with my teammates and this is what I’m going to do for the remainder of the season.”
Mabasa 'in good space' after rejoining Pirates
Striker hopes to have impact in first derby since loan return
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is grateful for the opportunity to be back at the club and has promised that it's only a matter of time before he starts delivering goals.
Mabasa rejoined the Buccaneers last month from Moroka Swallows, where he was on a season-long loan. But their dire financial situation saw the 27-year-old return to the club.
He said he has been working hard in the last few months to regain his confidence and is looking forward to contributing positively to the club.
“Many people have told me that they are seeing a brand-new me. And it is something that I have been working on to improve," Mabasa told the media after the Soweto derby press conference in Sandton yesterday.
“Which player doesn’t want to be part of Orlando Pirates? ... I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be back at the club. [I want] to give the club and the supporters what they deserve, which are goals and us winning games and trophies. And that’s exactly what I want to contribute to the club.”
Mabasa also said he is in a better space than before and that his confidence is high after the club welcomed him back with open arms.
Riveiro challenges Bucs to finish strong and bag CAF spot
