Vilakazi convinced Richards Bay will avoid the chop

Richards Bay may be one of the teams who are staring relegation in the face, languishing second from the bottom on the DStv Premiership table, but the side's mentor Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi is beyond confident the Natal Rich Boys will still be in the elite league come the 2024/25 term.
Bay, who have managed to win just three of the 18 league matches they've played so far this season with a whopping 11 defeats and four draws, will be out to attempt to mend their dire league form when they face fellow strugglers Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm). Bay will be without the suspended duo of Lwandile Mabuya and Romario Dlamini.
Vilakazi is convinced the Natal Rich Boys will avoid the chop, vowing they'll put up a fight in their remaining 12 league games, starting with Chippa.
"This term we will never be relegated. I will remind you, come the end of the season. We will not be relegated. We will fight, we will continue to dig deeper to make sure that we start winning games,'' Vilakazi said.
"Everyone in the team is positive and we are on the same page with the players. We have 12 games to go and we know that we will definitely get the points we need from those games."
Bay's last 12 games
Tonight v Chippa (away)
Saturday v Galaxy (home)
March 31 v Arrows (away)
April 3 v Sundowns (away)
April 6 v Swallows (home)
April 20 v Chiefs (home)
April 27 v Spurs (away0
April 30 v AmaZulu (home)
May 11 v Pirates (away)
May 18 v CPT City (away)
May 25 v Stellenbosch (home)
* The date of their postponed clash with Polokwane hasn't been confirmed yet
DStv Premiership Fixtures
Today: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm); Chippa v Bay, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Spurs, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Swallows v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville (5.30pm); SuperSport v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Sundowns v Chippa, Lucas Moripe (8pm); Bay v Galaxy, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Royal v CPT City, Harry Gwala (5.45pm)
