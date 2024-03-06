×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Vilakazi convinced Richards Bay will avoid the chop

Coach vows to turn the corner against Chippa United

06 March 2024 - 11:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Somila Ntsundwana of Richards Bay and Khulekani Shezi of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match on Saturday.
Somila Ntsundwana of Richards Bay and Khulekani Shezi of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match on Saturday.
Image: Darren Stewart

Richards Bay may be one of the teams who are staring relegation in the face, languishing second from the bottom on the DStv Premiership table, but the side's mentor Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi is beyond confident the Natal Rich Boys will still be in the elite league come the 2024/25 term.

Bay, who have managed to win just three of the 18 league matches they've played so far this season with a whopping 11 defeats and four draws, will be out to attempt to mend their dire league form when they face fellow strugglers Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm). Bay will be without the suspended duo of Lwandile Mabuya and Romario Dlamini.

Vilakazi is convinced the Natal Rich Boys will avoid the chop, vowing they'll put up a fight in their remaining 12 league games, starting with Chippa. 

"This term we will never be relegated. I will remind you, come the end of the season. We will not be relegated. We will fight, we will continue to dig deeper to make sure that we start winning games,'' Vilakazi said.

"Everyone in the team is positive and we are on the same page with the players. We have 12 games to go and we know that we will definitely get the points we need from those games."

Bay's last 12 games

Tonight v Chippa (away)

Saturday v Galaxy (home)

March 31 v Arrows (away)

April 3 v Sundowns (away)

April 6 v Swallows (home)

April 20 v Chiefs (home)

April 27 v Spurs (away0

April 30 v AmaZulu (home)

May 11 v Pirates (away)

May 18 v CPT City (away)

May 25 v Stellenbosch (home)

* The date of their postponed clash with Polokwane hasn't been confirmed yet

DStv Premiership Fixtures

Today: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm); Chippa v Bay, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)

Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Spurs, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Swallows v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville (5.30pm); SuperSport v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Sundowns v Chippa, Lucas Moripe (8pm); Bay v Galaxy, King Zwelithini (8pm)

Sunday: Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Royal v CPT City, Harry Gwala (5.45pm)

 

PSG’s Mbappé dismisses talk of rift with Enrique after Sociedad win

Kylian Mbappé said he has “no problems" with manager Luis Enrique after playing the full 90 minutes for Paris St-Germain on Tuesday for the first ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Duba sends warning to Pirates ahead of Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has resisted the temptation of overhyping 19-year-old striker, Wandile Duba, saying one game wasn't ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Sekhukhune want fresh go at CAF after elimination

After they were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup group stages recently, Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo wants his side to win the ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court