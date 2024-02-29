Rampant Downs not planning to slow down yet

After extending their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership matches to 40 to set a new benchmark following their 3-0 victory over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns are not planning to slow down yet.
It is now a year and five months since Sundowns last suffered a defeat at the hands of SuperSport United on September 2 2022. They are on course for their seventh successive league title this season as they look unstoppable at the moment.
A hat-trick by Lucas Ribeiro Costa in the second half was enough to help Masandawana maintain their lead at the top and also reach 10 goals in the scoring charts.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said they still want more as they are not satisfied with what they have achieved now. “We want more. More wins, more passes, more goals. More chances, more presses and everything,” Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
“This season is not done yet. I was listening to [Mikel] Arteta [Arsenal coach] speaking about players playing 70 games in a season and that’s exactly [what’s happening with us] if you think about where we are, having played 16 games in the league now.
“Last season, in the first half, we played 30 games and now 16. You put the Bafana Bafana games, seven, plus the qualifiers, and you skate very close to 40 matches that some of the players have played. That takes a lot of good mentality, very good lifestyle, a lot of sacrifices ... and a lot of credit and compliments need to go to the players who are very good human beings.”
Mokwena also praised Ribeiro following his impressive performance against Usuthu. “Very good. I liked his performance, also in the last game when he came on as a sub in the Champions League [against Nouadhibou],” he said.
“And the message they got is they have to score to play and to score so many goals without Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile also sends a very strong message for the competition for places. Very proud of him. He is a good person. I was telling the guys that in Mauritania, he was on the bench, but he was handing out water to the rest of the players who were in the heat and playing.
“This is the mentality. He is a good person. He wants to celebrate other people’s success and that’s why God blessed him with this. But this is the type of group we have. Good human beings, very honest even though they are tired and some are struggling with flu. I’m very privileged to work with this group.”
Sundowns will switch their focus to the CAF Champions League final group match against TP Mazembe this weekend, where a winner will top the group.
Rampant Downs not planning to slow down yet
We want more, says Rulani as they extend unbeaten streak to 40 games
Image: Lefty Shivambu
