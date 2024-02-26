×

Soccer

Victory assures Vilakazi Bay can beat axe

Troubled Swallows fly into round of 16 after penalties

26 February 2024 - 08:50
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Moses Mthembu of Bay and Manuel Kambala of Polokwane fight for the ball on Saturday.
Moses Mthembu of Bay and Manuel Kambala of Polokwane fight for the ball on Saturday.
Image: Darren Stewart

After their progression to the round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup, Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has implied that improving their league run remains their priority over the Ke Yona Cup as they are second from bottom.

“We must be honest to ourselves, we are focusing on the bigger picture. It’s unfortunate that you can’t say [to the players], ‘throw the game away so that you focus on the next one with more confidence’.

“This win will have a huge psychological impact on our players going forward. As much as we compete and respect the sponsors [Nedbank] and do all that we can, we are focusing on the bigger picture,” Vilakazi stated.

Bay came from behind to record a 3-2 victory over Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday. Douglas Mapfumo put Polokwane ahead a minute before the half-hour mark, but the lead was short-lived as Bay equalised minutes later via Justice Figuareido.

Thulani Gumede netted in the 34th minute to put Bay ahead before Tholo Matuludi levelled matters early in the second half. Gumede completed his brace in the 71st minute, confirming Natal Rich Boyz’s ticket to the round of 16.

Earlier on Saturday, troubled Moroka Swallows needed penalties to outwit second-tier Platinum City Rovers in Ke Yona last 32 clash at Isak Steyl, winning 3-0 in the shoot-out after the game had finished goalless.

Hungry Lions also booked their slot in the next round, thanks to their 1-0 win in extra-time over fellow Motsepe Foundation side JDR Stars in a synchronised Saturday game at Soshanguve Stadium. 

Katlego Chinyane scored for Lions.

Eastern Cape-based third-tier side FC Ravens also booked their berth in the round of 16 after  beating fellow third-tier side Spain FC from the North West 3-1 on penalties after the game had finished 1-all.

On Thursday, AmaZulu also advanced to the next phase of the Ke Yona Cup, beating KZN foes Royal AM 1-0 thanks to Hendrick Ekstein’s 85th minute strike at King Zwelithini Stadium.

On Friday, Stellenbosch had to rely on penalties to knock out second-tier Pretoria Callies, winning 4-3 at Danie Craven Stadium after the game had finished 1-all.

Friday also saw Golden Arrows exit the tournament after losing 2-1 to TS Galaxy at Mpumalanga Stadium. It was Arrows’ third successive defeat to Galaxy in a space of a month and also their 10th defeat on the trot across all competitions. 

Lehlohonolo Mojela and Mpho Mvelase scored for the Rockets, while Solomon Letsoenyo’s own goal proved a mere consolation for struggling Abafana Bes’thende. 

