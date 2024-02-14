×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Guardiola praises ‘perfect’ Man City after win in Copenhagen

By Philip O'Connor and Karolos Grohmann - 14 February 2024 - 12:25
Kevin De Bruyne scores Manchester City's first goal in their Uefa Champions League last 16, first leg match at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday night.
Kevin De Bruyne scores Manchester City's first goal in their Uefa Champions League last 16, first leg match at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday night.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's performance as they beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday, with Kevin De Bruyne once again magnificent for the English champions.

De Bruyne scored the opener and played a part in the two subsequent goals as City negotiated a tricky away leg in a venue where rivals Manchester United lost 4-3 in the group stage.

“The biggest players appear on the biggest stages, it's the hour of truth in the last 16 of the Champions League,” Guardiola said of the Belgian's efforts on TNT Sports.

“The way we played today was perfect — be patient in the right moment, they are so tight, well-organised. I'm really proud of the team again. It's not done, the third goal helped us a lot and hopefully we can finish at home.”

For much of the second half it looked like City would be taking home a slender one-goal lead against a side who have shown they are capable of pulling off an upset, but Phil Foden's stoppage-time goal made it 3-1 to give them a two-goal cushion.

“It was important not to lose the qualification here. The game was really well played from minute one. We conceded a goal, avoidable but sometimes it happens... but in general we concede really, really few,” Guardiola said.

The coach said he had sympathy for winger Jack Grealish, who had to be replaced in the first half after picking up a groin injury.

“It's a pity because in these types of games we need this type of tempo, the control. Bernardo (Silva) and Jack help us a lot to make an extra pass in the attack,” Guardiola said.

“It was a pity but it is what it is.” 

In Germany, Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scored a stunning goal after a solo run as they beat RB Leipzig 1-0 on Tuesday night to take a clear advantage into their Champions League last-16 second leg next month.

The 24-year-old, filling in for the injured Jude Bellingham, struck against the run of play, dribbling past three opponents, cutting in and curling a shot into the top corner in the 48th minute. Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin then came to the rescue with a string of saves to protect their lead.

With Leipzig, who had a third-minute goal disallowed after a VAR review, pouring forward in search of an equaliser, Real almost scored again with Vinicius Jr poking the ball onto the post in the 72nd.

The Spaniards were missing several players through injury, including in-form Bellingham and keeper Thibaut Courtois. The return leg in Spain is on March 6.

Reuters

Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism

Strong sanctions must be implemented to combat racism, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan said after he briefly left the pitch in protest during a 3-2 ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Safpu in dark about Birds sending 22 stars out of nest

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has given a sense that it won’t take Moroka Swallows’ decision to fire the 22 players as something official ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Kodwa's Bafana dressing room address divides opinion

The presence of sports minister Zizi Kodwa in the Bafana Bafana dressing room in the aftermath of their defeat to Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

NKARENG MATSHE | Bafana didn’t deserve Kodwa’s disrespect

The disrespect meted out on Bafana Bafana went up a notch this week, and no, this time it didn’t come from the usual trolls who wait for the team’s ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

‘Focused' Lebitso not moved by Chippa merry-go-round

While one can argue that Chippa United’s culture of changing coaches now and then destabilises the team, one of the club’s trusted soldiers Thabiso ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Egypt's Vitoria laments draw with Mozambique

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria blamed a brief lack of concentration for his side's surprise 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their opening Group B game of the ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was unhappy with the home support during their 5-1 League Cup win over West Ham United and urged fans to give ...
Sport
1 month ago

Chelsea, Fulham into League Cup semis after shoot-out wins

Chelsea and Fulham booked their place in the semifinals of the League Cup on Tuesday when they followed up 1-1 draws with penalty shoot-out wins over ...
Sport
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash
IN FULL | 'Bafana made us proud!': Arena Sports Show Ep 5