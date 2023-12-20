Chelsea, Fulham into League Cup semis after shoot-out wins

Chelsea and Fulham booked their place in the semifinals of the League Cup on Tuesday when they followed up 1-1 draws with penalty shoot-out wins over Newcastle United and Everton respectively, with Middlesbrough also making the last four.

Chelsea beat Newcastle 4-2 on penalties at Stamford Bridge after substitute Mykhailo Mudryk kept the Blues alive with a 92nd-minute equaliser, while Fulham defeated Everton 7-6 in their shoot-out. Middlesbrough beat League One side Port Vale 3-0 to cruise into the last four.

Liverpool face West Ham United to decide the last semifinal spot on Wednesday night.

Newcastle appeared set to snatch a 1-0 win in west London until Kieran Trippier, on as a substitute, failed to cut out a Malo Gusto cross and allowed Mudryk, also on as a sub, to slot, levelling the tie at 1-1 and taking it to penalties.