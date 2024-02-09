‘Mohafe ready to be Polokwane’s permanent coach’

Polokwane City veteran Lucky Baloyi has thrown his weight behind caretaker coach Phuti Mohafe, saying he’s ready to mentor the side on a full-time basis.
Mohafe has been Polokwane’s caretaker coach since the club parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema in November. Mohafe, who promoted Rise and Shine from the second tier, has won one of the four league games he’s overseen, with two defeats and a draw for the newly promoted Limpopo outfit this term.
“Coach Mohafe is a very good guy. He has a very good relationship with all the players. The guy is knowledgeable as well, so I think he can do well if he can get the job on a full-time basis,” Baloyi told Sowetan.
“Remember, he’s been at the club for a while now, so he knows the culture too and that can be advantageous for him. I believe he’s ready to be the permanent coach but it’s up to the management to decide because my job is to play football on the pitch for whoever is appointed by them.”
Baloyi, 32, has played just three games this season. However, the well-travelled holding midfielder isn’t discouraged by his lack of game time in Limpopo. “Look, there's more to football than just playing. I enjoy my role at the club,” said Baloyi, who previously played for teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Moroka Swallows and Maritzburg United, among others.
“Football is a collective sport, so I am not too focused on my own goals and objectives because I put the team first. I am one of the experienced guys around, so I understand that I must support and mentor the young ones instead of sulking because I am not getting minutes. We are like a family at Polokwane City.”
Polokwane, who are 10th on the DStv Premiership standings after garnering 21 points from 16 outings in the first round of the campaign, will resume league action by hosting Richards Bay at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.
Image: Philip Maeta
