Controversial Mpengesi backs Nigeria instead of Bafana in Afcon semis

Controversial Chippa United boss, Siviwe Mpengesi, has strangely made it clear he'll support Nigeria and not Bafana Bafana when the two teams clash in the Afcon semifinals in Bouaké on Wednesday (7pm SA time).
Mpengesi, who once declared his wish to be Safa president, reasoned that he stands with the Super Eagles because his goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabili, is part of that team. Nwabili has started all Nigeria's five games at Afcon.
"As a chairman of Chippa United and a proud South African, I found myself is a unique position during the 2023 Afcon tournament in that our very own Nwabili has been a revelation; his performance for Nigeria has caught the eyes of the globe, earning him and our club international acclaim,'' read Chippa's statement on Wednesday.
"With Stanley's rising profile and the international attention it brings to Chippa United, the benefits have been nothing but positive. Therefore, I and Chippa United stand behind our player Stanley Nwabili and the Super Eagles against Bafana. We wish the Super Eagles all the best."
In the very same statement, Mpengesi also congratulated the PSL for having a high number of players at Afcon, also praising Bafana coach Hugo Broos who "boldly trusted our domestic players, unlike previous Bafana coaches, who preferred to select players who played abroad as benchwarmers instead."
According to Mpengesi, PSL having more players at the Afcon is "all thanks to the chairman Dr Irvin Khoza". The Chippa boss also lauded Mamelodi Sundowns for "their outstanding contribution, highlighted by the inclusion of eight players in the Bafana starting XI". Mpengesi didn't forget to give CAF president Patrice Motsepe a pat in the back for "orchestrating the finest Afcon in the century".
Social media users, especially X (formerly Twitter) couldn't help it but called Mpengesi to order. "What nonsense is this', @K_Mfundopraise replied to this statement on Chippa's account on X.
"Being unpatriotic is so embarrassing and beyond disgusting,'' Ori_SA wrote under Chippa's statement.
"So you're an illegal foreigner pretending to be South African"? EliotChauke1 asked.
Controversial Mpengesi backs Nigeria instead of Bafana in Afcon semis
'Chippa United stand behind Nwabili and the Super Eagles'
Image: Michael Sheehan
