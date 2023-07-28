×

Soccer

Mixture of youth and experience at Chippa delights Mammila

Coach lauds club's advert for 'exceptional left-back'

28 July 2023 - 09:46
Neville Khoza Journalist
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila is of the view that they will look better this season compared to the previous campaign as they prepare for the new DStv Premiership next week.

What makes Mammila confident is because of the signings they made during the ongoing transfer market after bringing in players like Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Craig Martin, Menzi Ndwandwe and Goodman Mosele.

Mammila, who made a dramatic return to Chippa, merely three months after he was shown the door by club chairman Siviwe  Mpengesi, said they mixed experienced players with young players.

“I think we will look much better than the previous season. It is always good when you compare yourself with a previous season, so far so good,” Mammila said on Wednesday after the DStv Premiership 2023/04 season launch in Randburg.

“We got new players, experienced ones, and I think they are going to help us as a team. To be honest, I’m happy with the team I have now. I was only looking at one position, which is left-back that we even advertised that we were looking for it.

"And the response was something out of this world, and we managed to get the quality left-back."

Having surprised many by putting out a job advertisement on their social media platforms for “an exceptional left-back" instead of scouting, Mmamila defended that, saying the post had reached many and they were happy with the unnamed player they got.

"Let's be honest, the scouts can't be all over Africa or the world, but one post can be all over, so that one post has helped us to attract 500 quality left-backs," he said. “If it was a scout, it could only be limited but with that one post, we managed to reach many.”

Chippa will start the new season with a match against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 6.

