Soccer

Bhasera glad to guide youngsters

Zimbabwe great takes Okon and Dopolo under his wing

02 February 2024 - 10:11
Neville Khoza Journalist
Onismor Bhasera (Captain) of SuperSport United.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Veteran defender Onismor Bhasera is relishing the role of a father figure at SuperSport United by guiding the young defenders Ime Okon and Lyema Dopolo.

Bhasera, 38, has been a great servant of the game and it is believed he will retire at Matsatsantsa a Pitori at the end of the current season.

It is also understood that he will coach SuperSport Academy once he hangs up his soccer boots.

Bhasera revealed that he has been influential in the young and upcoming defenders at the club and his role is to guide them to remain grounded and not become big-headed.

“It means a lot because I think of myself as a role model. There is something good also, which I’m doing by talking to these boys day in and day out to understand the importance of this game,” Bhasera said.

“Some say it’s short, but it’s a long career. Sometimes if you take care of yourself, it’s not just about now. Okon is doing well at the moment. He must not put it in the head.

“It’s a long career, so we hope these boys keep working very hard. So far so good. Their heads are down and let’s hope they won’t lose it.

“We always preach to them to remain grounded even if you beat Orlando Pirates or Dondol Stars, it’s the same. It mustn’t go to their head.”

While it appears that this could be his last season playing, Bhasera, who has 20 years of professional football, added that he wants to win a silverware to give back to the club.

“We need to give back to the club something in terms of silverware. It has been a couple of years now, we have not won a trophy,” he said.

“As you know this club, when it comes to silverware, a couple of years back, it used to be our thing. So, we need to bring back that feeling and that culture to the club.

“I would love now, as a captain of the club, to lift the trophy. I will be the first to push these guys that winning a trophy means a lot for all of us, the club. So, let’s go out there and make sure we win something.”

