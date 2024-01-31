Kapini happy he earns decent salary in third tier league

Veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini has lauded Highlands Park for giving him a salary decent enough to sustain his livelihood, revealing his vehicle repair business is also boosting his finances.
Highlands is now campaigning in the Gauteng stream of the ABC Motsepe League, which is the third tier of SA football. The Lions of the North sold their Premiership franchise to TS Galaxy in September 2020.
The 39-year-old Kapini returned to Highlands, the club he played for between 2015 until they sold their status in 2020, in June 2022 after Sekhukhune United dumped him.
“Some of the Premiership teams called me [after leaving Sekhukhune] but my director [Larry Brookstone ] at Highlands Park convinced me to come back. They are giving me a decent salary that enables me to continue looking after my family almost the same way I was doing when I was still in the PSL,”' Kapini told Sowetan.
"Yes, the salary isn’t big compared to what I was earning in the PSL but I really appreciate it because it contributes a lot to the livelihood of my family. My business is doing well as well. We used to do only gearboxes but now we are doing engines as well, so I can’t really complain about finances since I am playing in a lower division.”
The Zimbabwean international chalked up his longevity to being family-oriented, insisting he’ll continue playing as long as his body allows him to. “I have a family to feed, so I’ve always been disciplined because I know there are a lot of people whose livelihood depends on me playing football... I can’t let them down,” Kapini said.
“I am married and focused on my wife and kids, hence I’ve managed to stay focused for this long. I will keep on playing until my body can’t take it anymore. At the moment I feel very strong and fit.”
Highlands, who are sixth on the 18-team ABC Motsepe Gauteng stream table with 28 points, seven behind leaders Pele-Pele after 16 games, were drawn against Kapini’s old side Sekhukhune United in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.
“When we were drawn against Sekhukhune I smiled because they are my former team. The draw is a good one for us because we have youngsters who yearn to showcase their talent against Premiership teams to get exposure as well,” Kapini said.
Kapini happy he earns decent salary in third tier league
Veteran keeper has remained loyal to Highlands
Image: Gallo Images
