Soccer

POLL | After Bafana Bafana’s big win over Morocco, do you believe SA can win the Afcon?

By Staff Reporter - 31 January 2024 - 09:07
Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Bafana Bafana beat Morocco 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinal of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade Laurent Pokou on Tuesday.

Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena scored in the second half to hand Bafana a win and a place in the quarterfinal where they will face Cape Verde on Saturday

