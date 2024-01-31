Murder accused who ‘pinged top cop’s phone’ denies being a gang member

Former rugby player Zane Kilian, allegedly implicated in the assassination of top detective Charl Kinnear, insisted on day two of the murder trial in Cape Town that he was not affiliated to any gang.
Kilian, 41, and his co-accused, alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, face 43 charges including the murder of Lt-Col Kinnear, an attempted hit on lawyer William Booth, and illegally tracking (pinging) their cellphones.
His co-accused in the Booth charge are members of the Terrible West Siders criminal gang from Woodstock, Eerste River, and Heideveld.
Kilian told the court on Tuesday it was with a “heavy heart” that he had been implicated in a pattern of criminal gang activity as he had never been part of a gang. He pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out in the high court.
“It makes me emotional as my family reads what is written about me and I do not know where the areas are in which this gang operates,” said Kilian.
Judge Robert Henney reminded him the charges needed to be proved once he receives legal representation from Legal Aid South Africa (Lasa).
The entering of pleas continued on day two of the trial.
Despite exercising his right to remain silent, Modack, 41, asked the court if witnesses would be called regarding charges of conspiracy to commit murder and made other statements in court.
Henney told him to think clearly about what he said until he obtained a legal representative and urged him to take notes of proceedings.
“Judges are not allowed to give legal advice at all. They are there to protect your rights,” said Henney.
Cape Town Lasa head Russel Cloete was asked to help Modack obtain legal representation by February 5.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
