Bafana into Afcon knockout phase after brave draw with Tunisia

Bafana Bafana put in a disciplined shift to frustrate Tunisia to a goalless draw which proved enough for them to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations round of the 16, finishing second in Group E at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Wednesday.
In the next round, Bafana will meet the winners of Group F, where Morocco, DR Congo and Zambia were to finish off their schedule later on Wednesday. SA's knockout round match will be on Tuesday January 30 (10pm SA time)
Morocco, who face Zambia, lead the pool with four points, while DR Congo and Chipolopolo are level on two points in second and third place. DR Congo face Tanzania, who can't finish top as they have one point.
Bafana didn't tweak the starting XI that hit Namibia 4-0 on Sunday. It was clear from the word go that Bafana's aim was to play long balls, neglecting their usual approach of short passes and interplays. Bafana's route one approach saw goalkeeper Ronwen Williams play long balls to Percy Tau but the fact that Tunisia's centre-backs Montassar Talbi and Yassine Meriah are taller rendered those attempts futile.
Whenever Bafana tried to knock the ball around, the defence of Tunisia showed cracks but SA still reverted to long-balls. One of the highlights of the first half was the manner in which Senegalese referee Issa Sy was tolerant of Tunisian players, who committed a series of flying tackles without being cautioned.
Khuliso Mudau, who ended up not returning from the halftime break due to these tackles, alongside Themba Zwane were the most targeted SA players but Sy saw nothing wrong with that. Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaced Mudau with one his favourite players, Nyiko Mobbie.
Tunisia were a better side as far as ball possession was concerned in the first stanza. However, Bafana's defensive structure was fantastic, especially Mothobi Mvala, who intercepted several dangerous balls and made some well-calculated tackles to thwart the threat.
SA's left-back Aubrey Modiba had a splendid shift in the second half. The Sundowns man was more effective offensively, taking on Tunisia players to force box entries. Modiba also whipped in a few nice crosses that won Bafana corner-kicks. Even in the second half, Bafana looked content to absorb pressure from the Carthage Eagles instead of taking the game to them.
Bafana into Afcon knockout phase after brave draw with Tunisia
SA to play Round of 16 fixture on Tuesday
Image: Reuters/Luc Gnago
