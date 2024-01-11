Feutmba tells Sundowns to sacrifice Nasir for new man

The imminent arrival of Argentinian midfielder Matias Esquivel at Mamelodi Sundowns means the club must again sacrifice one player to register him as they’ve already exhausted their foreign quota.
Article 34.2 of the National Soccer League (NSL) handbook says: “A member club may not have more thanfive foreign players contracted with it at any point in time.’’ For the 2023/24 season, the Brazilians already have used up their foreign slots with Marcelo Allende (Chile), Lucas Ribeiro (Brazil), Abdelmounaim Boutouil (Morocco), Junior Mendieta (Argentina) and Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia).
While rumours have been rife that Sundowns might consider sending Mendieta back to Stellenbosch on loan to accommodate his compatriot Esquivel, the club’s legend Roger Feutmba believes it’ll be Nasir who’ll have to make way, citing his injury set-backs as the reason the Brazilians would sacrifice him.
“I think the Ethiopian [Nasir] is the one who will create way for the new guy [Esquivel]. He’s been troubled by injuries and that counts against him. He’s a quality player but I think a club like Sundowns wouldn’t keep a player who’s injury-prone at the expense of registering another top quality international player,” Feutmba told Sowetan yesterday.
Nasir, who joined Sundowns from his native Ethiopian side Ethiopian C in the winter of 2022, has just returned from a severe ankle injury. The forward who will turn 24 next month has made just three appearances this season. Overall, Nasir has played 17 games in the Sundowns shirt, scoring four times.
On the other hand, the 30-year-old Mendieta, who joined from Stellenbosch last winter, has already featured in 16 games for Sundowns this season, netting once and racking up three assists.
Sundowns are said to have paid a fee in the region of R46m to lure Esquivel from Argentine Primera Division side Club Atlético Lanús. The 24-year-old midfielder has already bade farewell to Lanús, saying “this is my last journey at Lanús, on the way to SA, goodbye family and friends. Much love, Gracìas”, via his Facebook account on Monday.
Feutmba tells Sundowns to sacrifice Nasir for new man
He's too injury prone, reasons club legend
Image: Getty Images/Marcelo Endelli
The imminent arrival of Argentinian midfielder Matias Esquivel at Mamelodi Sundowns means the club must again sacrifice one player to register him as they’ve already exhausted their foreign quota.
Article 34.2 of the National Soccer League (NSL) handbook says: “A member club may not have more thanfive foreign players contracted with it at any point in time.’’ For the 2023/24 season, the Brazilians already have used up their foreign slots with Marcelo Allende (Chile), Lucas Ribeiro (Brazil), Abdelmounaim Boutouil (Morocco), Junior Mendieta (Argentina) and Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia).
While rumours have been rife that Sundowns might consider sending Mendieta back to Stellenbosch on loan to accommodate his compatriot Esquivel, the club’s legend Roger Feutmba believes it’ll be Nasir who’ll have to make way, citing his injury set-backs as the reason the Brazilians would sacrifice him.
“I think the Ethiopian [Nasir] is the one who will create way for the new guy [Esquivel]. He’s been troubled by injuries and that counts against him. He’s a quality player but I think a club like Sundowns wouldn’t keep a player who’s injury-prone at the expense of registering another top quality international player,” Feutmba told Sowetan yesterday.
Nasir, who joined Sundowns from his native Ethiopian side Ethiopian C in the winter of 2022, has just returned from a severe ankle injury. The forward who will turn 24 next month has made just three appearances this season. Overall, Nasir has played 17 games in the Sundowns shirt, scoring four times.
On the other hand, the 30-year-old Mendieta, who joined from Stellenbosch last winter, has already featured in 16 games for Sundowns this season, netting once and racking up three assists.
Sundowns are said to have paid a fee in the region of R46m to lure Esquivel from Argentine Primera Division side Club Atlético Lanús. The 24-year-old midfielder has already bade farewell to Lanús, saying “this is my last journey at Lanús, on the way to SA, goodbye family and friends. Much love, Gracìas”, via his Facebook account on Monday.
Monare vows to repay Broos’s faith in him at Afcon
Broos banks on his 2017 miracle to see Bafana through
France great Henry reveals he battled depression
Bafana held by Lesotho in final preparation match before Afcon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos