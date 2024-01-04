×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

South Africa business activity shrinks in Dec amid port gridlock - PMI

By Reuters - 04 January 2024 - 09:28
S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in December from 50.0 in November
S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in December from 50.0 in November
Image: 123RF

South African private sector activity shrank in December as companies signalled a greater impact on business amid the gridlock problems afflicting the country's ports, a survey showed on Thursday.

The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in December from 50.0 in November. A reading above 50 indicates growth in activity.

Supply chains, inventories, output and demand were all hit by the port crisis in Durban, with delivery times lengthening at the sharpest rate in close to two years, the survey showed.

"The port gridlock is likely to further dent the economy at the start of 2024 as businesses face greater shortfalls in input supply," said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Rotational power cuts implemented by power utility Eskom are also expected to remain an issue after electricity outages reportedly hit output and sales in December, he added.

Equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after years of underinvestment have meant South African state-owned logistics company Transnet has struggled to provide adequate freight rail and port services in the country.

Reuters

SOWETAN | Economy can't afford ports chaos

Truck driver Sipho Makubule arrived at the Lebombo border on Sunday last week.
Opinion
1 month ago

Bitcoin climbs above $45,000 for first time since April 2022

Bitcoin rose above $45,000 on Tuesday for the first time since April 2022 as the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency started 2024 with a ...
Business
3 days ago

Africa's economic growth to slow in 2023, AfDB says as it slashes forecasts

Africa's economic growth will slow this year and only partially recover in 2024, the African Development Bank said on Wednesday as it slashed its GDP ...
Business
1 month ago

2023 a tough year for motor industry

2023 has proven tough for the motor industry
Business
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin