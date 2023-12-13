Nku cautions against taking Spurs lightly

While many are expecting Mamelodi Sundowns to extend their winning streak and continue with their complete dominance in the DStv Premiership when they host struggling Cape Town Spurs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm), midfielder Lesiba Nku warned that it won’t be that easy.
Spurs have only registered a single victory this season and they are at the bottom of the log table with three points from 13 matches.
Nku feels they will be more dangerous as they desperately need the points to move away from the danger zone and the fact that they brought in experienced coach Ernst Middendorp.
Middendorp is yet to register a victory after losing the two matches he has been in charge of and will want to get one over the Brazilians, who are unbeaten in the league.
“It’s not going to be an easy game, they are fighting for their lives and we also want to win the league,” Nku told the club media department.
“We will try every game that we play to win it. It’s not going to be easy, but we are going to fight.”
Spurs suffered 12 defeats from 13 matches they played, while Sundowns raced to 10th consecutive wins and will be eyeing their 11th.
Their impressive form also saw them score 20 goals while conceding only three and this may prove to be a difficult task to ask from Spurs.
“We take each game as it comes. Each match we play, we want to win it. We don’t check the log where we are or where they are. We just want to win every game that we play,” he said.
Sundowns also head into the fixture on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Pyramids in the CAF Champions League and will look to shake off their slip.
“The CAF was something else. Now we are going to play the league and the preparations have been good, but we know we will play after three days. I think we are recovering well.”
Fixtures
Wednesday: Sundowns v Spurs, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Friday: Swallows v SuperSport, Dobsonville (3.30pm).
Sunday: Arrows v Pirates, Mpumalanga (3.30pm)
Carling Knockout final
Saturday: Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (3pm)
Nku cautions against taking Spurs lightly
It's top vs bottom as Middendorp eyes first points
Image: Gallo Images/Richard Huggard
While many are expecting Mamelodi Sundowns to extend their winning streak and continue with their complete dominance in the DStv Premiership when they host struggling Cape Town Spurs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm), midfielder Lesiba Nku warned that it won’t be that easy.
Spurs have only registered a single victory this season and they are at the bottom of the log table with three points from 13 matches.
Nku feels they will be more dangerous as they desperately need the points to move away from the danger zone and the fact that they brought in experienced coach Ernst Middendorp.
Middendorp is yet to register a victory after losing the two matches he has been in charge of and will want to get one over the Brazilians, who are unbeaten in the league.
“It’s not going to be an easy game, they are fighting for their lives and we also want to win the league,” Nku told the club media department.
“We will try every game that we play to win it. It’s not going to be easy, but we are going to fight.”
Spurs suffered 12 defeats from 13 matches they played, while Sundowns raced to 10th consecutive wins and will be eyeing their 11th.
Their impressive form also saw them score 20 goals while conceding only three and this may prove to be a difficult task to ask from Spurs.
“We take each game as it comes. Each match we play, we want to win it. We don’t check the log where we are or where they are. We just want to win every game that we play,” he said.
Sundowns also head into the fixture on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Pyramids in the CAF Champions League and will look to shake off their slip.
“The CAF was something else. Now we are going to play the league and the preparations have been good, but we know we will play after three days. I think we are recovering well.”
Fixtures
Wednesday: Sundowns v Spurs, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Friday: Swallows v SuperSport, Dobsonville (3.30pm).
Sunday: Arrows v Pirates, Mpumalanga (3.30pm)
Carling Knockout final
Saturday: Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (3pm)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos