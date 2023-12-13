Former crime intelligence officer gets life for shooting girlfriend in the head

A ruthless killer with an admirable exterior who violated his oath to protect South Africans.

That is how a judge described former crime intelligence officer Thandolwethu Faku, who was sentenced to life in prison by the Western Cape high court on Wednesday for murdering his ex-girlfriend in Cape Town.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the investigating officer and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office initially opened an inquest docket which led to Faku's arrest and the state proving he lied by claiming he was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown assailants who then killed Wendy Papu, the mother of his daughter.

The state proved beyond reasonable doubt that the off-duty officer had visited Papu at her shack in Khayelitsha on January 9 2018 and shot her in the head with his official firearm after an argument.