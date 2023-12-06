Sebenza and Santaco partnership fuels transformation in taxi industry

In SA, where millions of people depend on public transport daily, staying connected can be a challenge. But since 2019, Sebenza has changed the game with its free Wi-Fi and content services for commuters. The web-based application has been the only platform to successfully integrate into more than 7,000 vehicles nationally.

Sebenza's re-engineered platform provides an immersive experience for users, brands and product developers with its robust social engagement, gaming, education, jobs and more.

Sebenza's innovation and commitment to bridging the digital divide attracted the attention of Taxi Choice, the business arm of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco). The two have partnered to fuel transformation in SA's taxi industry.

“A trusted partnership with Sebenza is valuable for several reasons,” says Themba Mazibuko, CEO of Taxi Choice. “Representing 95% of the industry, Taxi Choice has the trust of the industry. This is the same trust we place in Sebenza to help us reach greater goals beyond creating a safe, efficient and affordable taxi industry.”

Taxi Choice was established in 2003 to formalise and professionalise the South African taxi industry. It offers fleet management, e-ticketing, training and advocacy services. Taxi Choice spearheaded the innovative FairPay e-ticketing system, training thousands of industry members and advocating for improved regulations.

By equipping the industry with essential tools and resources, Taxi Choice contributes to its efficiency, safety and reliability. Its advocacy has improved the regulatory environment, facilitating industry growth. The partnership with Sebenza accelerates the growth and innovation capabilities of the industry.