While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos doubts injured Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela will make the Afcon squad in January, the 31-year-old isn’t prepared to give up on his Afcon dream just like that.
Maela is recovering after undergoing a corrective surgery on a niggling groin in September. Last week, the Buccaneers confirmed via a statement that Maela was four weeks post operation, that was done on September 18, and was expected to return to training in the next few days.
The Bucs skipper hasn’t played since their 1-0 defeat away to Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on September 17.
Before Bafana’s two recent World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda, Broos made it clear he feared Maela won’t make the cut for Afcon, hence he called-up Golden Arrows’ Bradley Cross to be the back-up to Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns, who went on to start both games.
“As Maela is still injured, I’m afraid he will not be there for Afcon. So, we need someone there. Therefore, we have Bradley now and let’s hope that he can satisfy us,'” Broos said after announcing the squad for those two matches against Benin and Rwanda.
Even so, Maela believes he’ll come back stronger as he intends to force his way back into the Bafana squad ahead of the Afcon finals, starting from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast.
“Injuries are never a good thing. It was disappointing for me to go through what I’ve been going through but it’s an opportunity for me to come back stronger and make sure when I come back that I perform at a level that I am known for,”' Maela said during Bucs’ recent activations at Maponya Mall in Soweto.
“I have missed a lot of action in the national team as well... considering that Afcon is around the corner, this isn’t nice but I am confident that I will be back and earn a spot in the national side for Afcon.”
Injured Maela hopes to recover in time for Afcon
Bucs skipper more hopeful than Bafana coach Broos
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
