Soccer

Polokwane dismiss rumours around Seema's exit

Rise and Shine deny coach and big boss had a fallout

15 November 2023 - 08:12
Neville Khoza Journalist
Lehlohonolo Seema coach of Polokwane City
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

Polokwane City have dismissed rumours that coach Lehlohonolo Seema resigned from the club because of a fallout with chairman Johnny Mogaladi.

Seema shocked many when he announced his resignation at Rise and Shine despite a good start to the season, where they have collected 17 points from 12 matches and are sixth in the DStv Premiership log table.

Polokwane COO Tincy Tema said the rumours of Seema having had a fallout with Mogaladi are not true and that he may be looking for greener pastures elsewhere.

“No, that’s not true. People will always speculate, but also, why don’t you ask that there is a rumour of him joining Sekhukhune United?” Tema asked Sowetan yesterday.

“Maybe he wants greener pastures, but we will wait and see.”

Tema insists they were also caught by surprised by his resignation with the team doing well in the Premiership.

“You will understand that we don’t know what prompted this because in the past two weeks, he was away to bury his father and we don’t know why he decided to go," he said.

“Maybe there is something to do with the family, we don’t know. He just said it was for personal reasons."

City also confirmed that Phuti Mohafe will be in charge in the interim as they map the way forward.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise [that it happened now] since we have a Fifa break and we have ample time to think about it and come out with solutions.

“We’ve got Phuthi, who will be in charge. I can’t tell how long he will be in charge. Remember, this is still recent and we’ve not met as a management.

“When we got the news, we were at the BOG [board of governors] meeting and we’ve not sat down to map the way forward.”

Seema, who could not be reached for a comment yesterday, has been linked with a move to Sekhukhune to replace Brandon Truter, who parted ways with the club last week.

