Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly adds spice to Soweto derby, says he's not scared of Pirates
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly has provided the much needed spice to the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday by saying he is not scared of Orlando Pirates.
Dolly's proclamation is a breath of fresh and brave as both camps usually resort to dull and scripted soft talk about mutual respect in the build-up to this match that is expected to be played in front of a full house.
Dolly, who recently returned after a long injury layoff, is expected to play a crucial part for Amakhosi as they will be looking to make it two wins in a row after beating Cape Town Spurs.
Chiefs’ win over struggling Spurs moved them to seventh spot on the standings with 14 points from 11 matches and a win will go a long way for interim coach Cavin Johnson who will be participating in his first Soweto derby.
“It gets a little bit easier but it still doesn’t get that easy for a player to just change and adjust but having been in the game a long time definitely helps.”
Dolly, who has won all four of his derbies against Pirates, also spoke about the impact younger players like Mduduzi Shabalala, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Samkelo Zwane may have in the match.
Mduduzi and Mshini (Ngcobo) have played in the derby before and Zwane has been part of the team for some time now. They know the importance of this occasion but it is about us as a team sticking to our processes and our targets which is to try to win every game we play.”
