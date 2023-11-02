Cape Town Spurs interim coach Sean Connor has indirectly cautioned his troops against thinking that Wednesday’s surprise win over Orlando Pirates means they’ve turned the corner.
Lubeni Haukongo and Jarrod Maroole found the back of the net for Spurs in the first half, ensuring the Capetonians bag their first win of the DStv Premiership season. Before stunning Pirates in what was their ninth league game of the term, the Urban Warriors had lost eight straight matches. Evidence Makgopa scored for the Sea Robbers.
“It doesn’t get any easier. I have just said to the players that it’s just one game... we’ve started a process. The most important thing going forward will be how we respond to this win,” Connor said after the game at Cape Town Stadium.
Despite the victory over the Soweto giants, Spurs remain unmoved at the bottom of the log. Connor has opted to keep their target, as far as the points tally is concerned, a secret, only revealing they aim to close the gap between them and the 15th-placed Richards Bay.
But coach cautions against getting carried away after win over Bucs
Connor pleased to see Spurs get monkey off their back
Morton hopes Spurs will have 'fresher legs’ than Pirates
“We do have a target but I will discuss that with the players. I’d like to keep that in the tunnel. We need to take a step back and analyse what we did well and analyse what we didn’t do well and then we’ll keep moving forward,” the Urban Warriors caretaker mentor said.
“The first thing in my mind is that we need to get closer to Richards Bay, that’s our first target.”
Connor believes their performance against the Buccaneers proved that they can be a difficult side to play against, if the players execute the game plan well. “We’ve shown that we can be resilient. We’ve shown that we can stick to the game plan.”
The Spurs interim coach also reserved a special praise for 23-year-old Namibian international Haukongo. “Benni [Haukongo] is a fantastic footballer. I think he’s very composed on the ball,”' Connor said of Haukongo.
“I want to make him an even better defender... I’ve been very harsh with him but I think tonight [on Wednesday] he stepped up and he was a real rock.”
