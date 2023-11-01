Cape Town Spurs midfielder Michael Morton hopes they’ll be fresher than Orlando Pirates when they host them in a league match at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Spurs head into this DStv Premiership match having last played 11 days ago against the same Pirates in the first round of the Carling Knockout, where they lost 2-0 at Orlando Stadium. Conversely, Bucs have already played AmaZulu and Polokwane City after that clash, drawing both games.
“We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes. Obviously we had a bit more time to prepare than Pirates because they’ve played a couple of games since we played them in the cup [the Carling Knockout]. Hopefully we’ll have fresher legs than them and be able to dominate them,” Morton told Sowetan yesterday.
Morton was pleased with how they played against Bucs in the Carling KO, saying they had a chance to win the game before Pirates scored from the spot, via Tapelo Xoki.
The Spurs veteran wants his teammates to build on the performance they put in at Orlando Stadium. “We were definitely in the game and we had a couple of good chances before they scored that penalty.
"Obviously, after that penalty the game changed completely but we feel we had a chance in that game and the way we played, especially before they scored, is something we can build on and try to continue with when we play them tomorrow,” Morton stated yesterday.
The Urban Warriors have lost eight straight league games at the start of the season. Morton believes all isn’t lost, drawing confidence from the games where they scored first before surrendering the advantage.
“The belief is there, especially because in our last three league games we were leading before we ended up losing. That shows that we can win games if we can work a little bit harder and not lose focus through the games,” Morton said.
Morton hopes Spurs will have 'fresher legs’ than Pirates
Cape Town side yet to win a game this season
