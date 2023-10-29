Sundowns coach Mokwena invites IBF champ Nontshinga

Never in the history of South African boxing did a boxer – amateur or professional – get invited by a football club to share his story, his success to motivate footballers.
Even top dogs such as Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga, Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell, Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu and Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala were not afforded such an honour.
It has taken a special boxer, 24-year-old Sivenathi Nontshinga to get that recognition. Nicknamed “The Special One”, he is the reigning IBF junior flyweight world champion.
Currently, Nontshinga is the only credible world campion in SA and the continent. That is because the IBF, which is based in New Jersey, USA, is one of the four most respected boxing bodies in the world.
The others are the WBA which is based in Panama, Mexico-based WBC, and the WBO which has its headquarters in Puerto Rico.
Nontshinga, who has already made a successful mandatory defence, was at Sundowns’ headquarters in Chloorkop in Kempton Park on Friday.
He was invited by club coach Rulani Mokwena. Coincidentally Nontshinga is from Chicken Farm in the Eastern Cape, and supports Sundowns.
But no one knew that he supports this most successful club – the reigning Premier League Champions – who have won the league a record 13 times since its inception in 1996.
“All of them [boxers] can do [as role models] but only the chosen one actually can take that spotlight,” said Nontshinga with his usual mischievous laughter.
“I am humbled and honoured, such opportunities are very scarce for boxers. Actually I believe I’m the first one to be given such a huge platform. This is the club that is dominating the local football league, so the invite made me feel special.”
Nontshinga whose career is guided in Johannesburg by successful manager Colin Nathan, said he spoke about the challenges he faced and how he motivated himself in difficult times as an individual.
“I spoke about the support from my team, what they do to help me achieve what I have – that is because sport in general is one. We face almost similar challenges; our background is the same; we all come from eKasi,” he said.
“I also wished the club more success going forward because their success motivates us all in the sporting space.”
The invite came three days before Nontshinga, Nathan, Nontshinga’s father Thembani Gopheni who is his assistant trainer, cut man Bernie Pailman and manager Siyanda Zingelwa fly to Monaco where Nontshinga will be involved in a voluntary defence against Adrian Curiel Dominguez from Mexico on November 4.
They will jet out on Monday evening. Said Nathan: “It just shows that sports stars can interact and have such a powerful impact when the cross-sport codes appreciate others stars.”
Their fight is set to take place at Salle Medecin, Monte Carlo in Monaco and will be shown by DAZN Global in the UK, and DAZN in the US. In the main attraction Welshman Joe Gordina will defend his IBF junior lightweight belt against American Edward Vazquez.
Sundowns coach Mokwena invites IBF champ Nontshinga
‘I’m the first one to be given such a huge platform’
Image: Colin Nathan
