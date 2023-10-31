Majavu expanded on how they arrived to the decision to sanction Amakhosi. “Unfortunately before the expiry of the period of suspension they re-offended in [October 21 fixture],” the PSL prosecutor said.
Chiefs slapped with R50k fine for spectator misbehaviour
Amakhosi will also play Spurs behind closed doors
Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has cracked the whip on Kaizer Chiefs, ordering them to pay R50,000 immediately and play their next game, against Cape Town Spurs on November 8, behind closed doors.
Majavu sanctioned Chiefs on Tuesday after they appeared before the league’s disciplinary committee (DC) and pleaded guilty to charges of spectator misbehaviour after their fans pelted missiles at previous coach Molefi Ntseki when they lost 1-0 to AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on October 21. It was the third time Amakhosi supporters threw objects at Ntseki this term.
“They [Chiefs] were served with a charge sheet and they appeared before the DC, where they pleaded guilty and they were subsequently found guilty as charged,” Majavu said on Tuesday.
“With regards to sanction, it must be borne in mind that a few weeks ago they were found guilty by the PSL DC on similar charges and an amount of R50,000 was suspended and there was a further automatic lockout in respect of the next home game, which was also suspended for the period of six months.”
