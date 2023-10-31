×

Chiefs slapped with R50k fine for spectator misbehaviour

Amakhosi will also play Spurs behind closed doors

31 October 2023 - 15:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
PSL LOGO.
PSL LOGO.
Image: Supplied.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has cracked the whip on Kaizer Chiefs, ordering them to pay R50,000 immediately and play their next game, against Cape Town Spurs on November 8, behind closed doors.

Majavu sanctioned Chiefs on Tuesday after they appeared before the league’s disciplinary committee (DC) and pleaded guilty to charges of spectator misbehaviour after their fans pelted missiles at previous coach Molefi Ntseki when they lost 1-0 to AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on October 21. It was the third time Amakhosi supporters threw objects at Ntseki this term.

“They [Chiefs] were served with a charge sheet and they appeared before the DC, where they pleaded guilty and they were subsequently found guilty as charged,” Majavu said on Tuesday.

“With regards to sanction, it must be borne in mind that a few weeks ago they were found guilty by the PSL DC on similar charges and an amount of R50,000 was suspended and there was a further automatic lockout in respect of the next home game, which was also suspended for the period of six months.”

Majavu expanded on how they arrived to the decision to sanction Amakhosi. “Unfortunately before the expiry of the period of suspension they re-offended in [October 21 fixture],” the PSL prosecutor said.

“In the result and having listened to all submissions from the prosecutor as well as their representative, the PSL DC issued the following fresh order: 1. The R50,000 that was suspended is now effective immediately. 2. The lockout that was suspended is now brought into operation and it will be with reference to the next match, pencilled in for the eighth of November 2023.”

Majavu also revealed that Chiefs were fined a suspended R300,000 for the events against AmaZulu, adding they incurred the costs of the session.

“With regard to the current transgression they were fined a monetary fine of R300,000 which is wholly suspended for another period of six months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again,” Majavu said.

“They were also ordered to play their next home game at a neutral venue should they re-offend and be found guilty during the period of suspension. They were subsequently directed to carry the costs of today’s seating.”

