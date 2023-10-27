Mammila also highlighted Usuthu’s strength, which is defending after they didn’t concede in those matches against the Soweto sides.
“Stubborn team, defending with five players without the ball and that’s why you can see they have not conceded much in their last games,” he said.
“But we are going back to our normal team that helped us to win matches and we will take it from there. We expect a good game. We are playing at home with no excuse.
“This is a must-win match for us because we need to maintain our team in the top eight. We continue winning, we will finish there.
“We’ve seen how they play. They are dangerous. You don’t have to undermine them. They are too defensive. The only thing we need to be careful of is how to attack them.”
Mammila emphasised the importance of getting back to winning ways after they lost to Stellenbosch in the cup competition.
“Yeah, we were disappointed, especially coming from the Carling, but one thing for sure is that we rotated the team because our main focus this season is to make sure we lay a good foundation so we can finish in the top eight.
“That’s the target and we will prepare a team that will compete in every tournament next season.”
Usuthu, meanwhile, will also be planning to get back to winning ways following their goalless draw with Pirates earlier this week.
Fatigue could help Chippa
AmaZulu may well be out of gas
Image: Richard Huggard
Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila is hoping AmaZulu will be fatigued when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm).
Usuthu played two tough matches against Kaizer Chiefs [Saturday] and Orlando Pirates [Tuesday], beating Amakhosi 1-0 in the Carling Knockout, before drawing with the Buccaneers in the league.
And Mammila, whose side only played on Saturday when they lost 1-2 to Stellenbosch United in the Carling Knockout, said he rested some of his key players in that defeat for Usuthu.
“I just hope they will have a side effect with that win against Kaizer Chiefs and a draw against Orlando Pirates, but one thing for sure, they are a team that they don’t play to lose,” Mammila told the club media department.
“They are going to have a lot of draws this season. They play with five defenders, three midfielders, one number 10 and a single striker. They don’t create a lot of chances as a team, but they are a difficult team to break down.”
Stellenbosch not moved by Mammila’s comments
Mammila also highlighted Usuthu’s strength, which is defending after they didn’t concede in those matches against the Soweto sides.
“Stubborn team, defending with five players without the ball and that’s why you can see they have not conceded much in their last games,” he said.
“But we are going back to our normal team that helped us to win matches and we will take it from there. We expect a good game. We are playing at home with no excuse.
“This is a must-win match for us because we need to maintain our team in the top eight. We continue winning, we will finish there.
“We’ve seen how they play. They are dangerous. You don’t have to undermine them. They are too defensive. The only thing we need to be careful of is how to attack them.”
Mammila emphasised the importance of getting back to winning ways after they lost to Stellenbosch in the cup competition.
“Yeah, we were disappointed, especially coming from the Carling, but one thing for sure is that we rotated the team because our main focus this season is to make sure we lay a good foundation so we can finish in the top eight.
“That’s the target and we will prepare a team that will compete in every tournament next season.”
Usuthu, meanwhile, will also be planning to get back to winning ways following their goalless draw with Pirates earlier this week.
Swallows, Chippa in stalemate after disallowed goal
Chippa out to clip high-flying Swallows’ wings
Chippa urged to build on rare home win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos