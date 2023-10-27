Bucs must just forget about league title – Lane

“I think at this stage everyone else, including us [Pirates], should realise that they are playing for the second spot. Sundowns are unstoppable and it’s a worrying factor that Pirates are already behind them with so many points. We all know that Sundowns won’t lose as many games in order for other teams to close the gap.”
Orlando Pirates legend Gavin Lane says it’s already too late for the Buccaneers to dethrone perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the DStv Premiership.
After a frustrating goalless draw away to AmaZulu on Tuesday, Pirates will be eager to redeem themselves when they host a tricky Polokwane City side at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm). Rise and Shine will be without their influential midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, owing to suspension.
Pirates are already 16 points behind leaders Sundowns with two games in hand. The Sea Robbers’ coach Jose Riveiro recently insisted it’d be premature to rule them out of the title race after just six games.
However, Lane has argued that Sundowns, who’ve won all their eight opening league games, won’t lose as many games to give any team a chance to catch them, adding Pirates and other teams should target the second spot.
“When a team like Sundowns, who’ve won so many titles in a row, are on top of the league; you should know that it will be very difficult to oust them. I am afraid it’s a bit too late for Pirates to be up there with Sundowns. The way we [Pirates] have started has put us in a difficult position to be honest,” Lane told Sowetan yesterday.
“I think at this stage everyone else, including us [Pirates], should realise that they are playing for the second spot. Sundowns are unstoppable and it’s a worrying factor that Pirates are already behind them with so many points. We all know that Sundowns won’t lose as many games in order for other teams to close the gap.”
Having already clinched the MTN8 by defeating the same Sundowns on penalties in the final and look certain to also win the newly formed Carling Knockout, Pirates are a different beast in domestic knockout tournaments compared to the league. Lane feels this is because of lack of consistency.
“Cups are easier to win because you can win four games and be champions and that doesn’t really need consistency. Pirates are not consistent, hence they struggle in the league. Look, they drew with AmaZulu the other day when they should have won.”
