×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Players deserve the credit, not coaches – Khenyeza

Arrows coach chuffed at another win over City

23 October 2023 - 06:40
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mabhuti Khenyeza, coach of Golden Arrows FC during the Carling Knockout match between Golden Arrows and Cape Town City on Saturday
Mabhuti Khenyeza, coach of Golden Arrows FC during the Carling Knockout match between Golden Arrows and Cape Town City on Saturday
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

After masterminding yet another brilliant display to help Golden Arrows outshine Cape Town City 3-1 in the first round of the Carling Knockout, coach Mabhuti Khenyeza still doesn't want any credit. 

Khenyeza has insisted he enjoyed enough plaudits during his playing days and now all the credit must be given to his troops. Tebogo Tlolane, Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa scored for Abafana Bes'thende as they transformed their superb league run to the Carling Knockout at Mpumalanga Stadium at the weekend. Taahir Goedeman netted City's consolation.

“I think the credit must be given to the boys because they are working hard, especially at training. It's not about me... as coaches we are behind in everything and the players are the ones who deserve everything,'' Khenyeza, who played for the club and a number of other clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town in his heyday, insisted.

“Credit doesn't belong to us as coaches. I am not that type of a person who likes to take credit. I took enough when I was still a player. Our responsibility as coaches is only to give guidance to these players.”

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch humbled Chippa United by beating them 2-1 in another Carling KO last 16 fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Before the game, Chippa coach Morgan Mammila had said Stellenbosch were struggling and he would have preferred to play against one of the so called big three in Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Chiefs, hence the defeat is humbling.

Andre de Jong and Kgaogelo Sekgota were on target for Stellies, while Menzi Ndwandwe scored for Chilli Boys. Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United also advanced to the last eight of this competition, thanks to their 1-0 win over Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium Saturday night. Maloisane Mokhele scored Babina Noko's all-important goal.

Tembo decries Man of the Match award as Richards Bay win

Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo has called for the scrapping of the Man of the Match voting procedure after his side progressed to the last eight of ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Mokwena praises Sundowns’ ‘excellent shift’ in Luanda against Petro

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has dismissed suggestions they are as good as into the semifinals of the hugely lucrative new African Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...