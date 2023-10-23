After masterminding yet another brilliant display to help Golden Arrows outshine Cape Town City 3-1 in the first round of the Carling Knockout, coach Mabhuti Khenyeza still doesn't want any credit.
Khenyeza has insisted he enjoyed enough plaudits during his playing days and now all the credit must be given to his troops. Tebogo Tlolane, Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa scored for Abafana Bes'thende as they transformed their superb league run to the Carling Knockout at Mpumalanga Stadium at the weekend. Taahir Goedeman netted City's consolation.
“I think the credit must be given to the boys because they are working hard, especially at training. It's not about me... as coaches we are behind in everything and the players are the ones who deserve everything,'' Khenyeza, who played for the club and a number of other clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town in his heyday, insisted.
“Credit doesn't belong to us as coaches. I am not that type of a person who likes to take credit. I took enough when I was still a player. Our responsibility as coaches is only to give guidance to these players.”
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch humbled Chippa United by beating them 2-1 in another Carling KO last 16 fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Before the game, Chippa coach Morgan Mammila had said Stellenbosch were struggling and he would have preferred to play against one of the so called big three in Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Chiefs, hence the defeat is humbling.
Andre de Jong and Kgaogelo Sekgota were on target for Stellies, while Menzi Ndwandwe scored for Chilli Boys. Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United also advanced to the last eight of this competition, thanks to their 1-0 win over Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium Saturday night. Maloisane Mokhele scored Babina Noko's all-important goal.
Players deserve the credit, not coaches – Khenyeza
Arrows coach chuffed at another win over City
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
After masterminding yet another brilliant display to help Golden Arrows outshine Cape Town City 3-1 in the first round of the Carling Knockout, coach Mabhuti Khenyeza still doesn't want any credit.
Khenyeza has insisted he enjoyed enough plaudits during his playing days and now all the credit must be given to his troops. Tebogo Tlolane, Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa scored for Abafana Bes'thende as they transformed their superb league run to the Carling Knockout at Mpumalanga Stadium at the weekend. Taahir Goedeman netted City's consolation.
“I think the credit must be given to the boys because they are working hard, especially at training. It's not about me... as coaches we are behind in everything and the players are the ones who deserve everything,'' Khenyeza, who played for the club and a number of other clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town in his heyday, insisted.
“Credit doesn't belong to us as coaches. I am not that type of a person who likes to take credit. I took enough when I was still a player. Our responsibility as coaches is only to give guidance to these players.”
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch humbled Chippa United by beating them 2-1 in another Carling KO last 16 fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Before the game, Chippa coach Morgan Mammila had said Stellenbosch were struggling and he would have preferred to play against one of the so called big three in Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Chiefs, hence the defeat is humbling.
Andre de Jong and Kgaogelo Sekgota were on target for Stellies, while Menzi Ndwandwe scored for Chilli Boys. Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United also advanced to the last eight of this competition, thanks to their 1-0 win over Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium Saturday night. Maloisane Mokhele scored Babina Noko's all-important goal.
Tembo decries Man of the Match award as Richards Bay win
Mokwena praises Sundowns’ ‘excellent shift’ in Luanda against Petro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos