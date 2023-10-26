AmaZulu risked it all against Pirates – Franco

AmaZulu mentor Pablo Franco has emphasised that his troops risked their lives and careers by playing against Orlando Pirates in the league at home on Tuesday, raving about their character as a team.
Before the game was even played, “Cijimpi” as Franco is nicknamed, bemoaned that the league shouldn’t have scheduled it on Tuesday after they had played and beat Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium two days earlier. The game ended goalless in Durban.
It was evident that several Usuthu players weren’t as fresh as they were cramping for the better part of the second stanza at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Taariq Fielies suffered muscle complications inside the first 20 minutes and was replaced by Veluyeke Zulu, who also came off a few minutes later and was replaced by Thembela Sikhakhane after picking up a hamstring injury.
“I am blessed to have a team full of warriors... people who are committed no matter how difficult the circumstances are, people who are putting their health and their careers at risk,” Franco insisted.
“I have to say again, I don’t think it was healthy to play against Pirates today. These players are not machines even though they behaved like they are today.”
Usuthu’s congested fixture programme will not get any better as they face Chippa United in the league at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm). Cijimpi hopes his troops will soldier on again, despite the tight schedule.
“We will keep going. Another tough game on Saturday... no time to rest, there’s travelling in between and no time to prepare but I know this team is going to be competitive again against Chippa, hopefully we can finish off the week with three points,” the Usuthu mentor said.
Franco also reserved a special praise for 25-year-old right-back Mondli Mbanjwa, who against Bucs was starting for the first time for the club after joining from Uthongathi in the off-season. “If we are not paying attention in Mbanjwa, we are making a mistake. He showed everyone his quality. I think he had an amazing game.”
AmaZulu risked it all against Pirates – Franco
Usuthu shift focus to Chippa as they aim for three points
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
