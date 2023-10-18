Bogus doctor ‘should be treated like a child'
Prosecutor tells court Chele’s real identity and age are in doubt
“I know he is facing serious criminal allegations but please take off his handcuffs because he’s still a minor and should be treated like a child.”
This how the magistrate described Kingsley Leeto Chele, who for four years has allegedly been duping his victims by posing as a medical doctor and an entrepreneur who ran a non-existent Dr King Pharmacy business from Tshwane. Chele, who police believe also used the alias “Dr KJ Ncube”, struck a lonely pose at the Pretoria magistrate’s court yesterday as police and correctional services officials scrambled around looking for the correct keys to uncuff him as per magistrate’s orders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.