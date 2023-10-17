Meyiwa witnesses recalled to the stand

Mbotho appeared for the state at the Pretoria high court on Friday and the state alleges that he is the officer who took Sibiya’s written confession statement when he was arrested in 2020.
However, Ramosepele said the accused made the alleged statement under duress and after being tortured. The statement was allegedly made at the Diepkloof police station in Soweto at the instruction of investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda.
Mbotho denied the allegations, saying Sibiya made the statement willingly.
Ramosepele also accused Monareng of being present when Sibiya was assaulted at two locations – Thembisa and Vosloorus [both on the East Rand] – before he was brought to Diepkloof.
“My client has instructed me that he was firstly taken to his place which he rented with his uncle, then taken to a building that looked like a municipal building in Tembisa, Lethabong, where his face was covered with a plastic bag suffocating him before taken to Diepkloof,” Ramosepele told the court on Friday.
Two state witnesses, who obtained confessions allegedly made by two men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, will be recalled to the stand.
This after Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi’s attorney Sipho Ramosepele told the court that he would be assisted by Adv Thulani Mngomezulu.
Mngomezulu informed the court that he will recall retired Col Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho and Ekurhuleni metro cop Thapelo Monareng.
On Monday, Mngomezulu said he wants the witnesses to be recalled for cross-examination.
“My Lord, I am ready to proceed as from tomorrow,” said Mngomezulu.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng granted the postponement.
He said Mbotho and Monareng can be recalled to allow Mngomezulu to cross-examine them.
The trial continues.
